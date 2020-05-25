More than 50 rounds of ammunition seized in St Catherine, man arrested

One man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm and more than 50 rounds of ammunition in Lime Tree Grove, St Catherine.

The police say 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 officers were on operation in the area when a premises was searched.

One Heckler and Koch 9mm pistol, fifty-seven 9mm rounds of ammunition and one magazine were found hidden beneath a motorcar, according to the police.

The identity of the person taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.