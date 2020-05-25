Popular Hanover political activist says he’s undeterred by reported threat

Popular People's National Party (PNP) activist in Hanover Craig Oates is claiming that his life has reportedly come under threat from members of his party.

In a 26-minute long video on Facebook, Oates said he was undaunted by the alleged threat and that he would continue to speak out, stressing that his agenda is to see the development of Hanover.

He called for diehard PNP supporters to change their voting habits, citing the lack of development in the parish and suggested that they ask for Member of Parliament for Western Hanover Ian Hayles to be replaced or vote for Jamaica Labour Party challenger Tamika Davis or an independent candidate.

Oates went further and called for PNP president Dr Peter Phillips to boot Hayles, affectionately called Mr Hero, from the seat.

He claimed that no councillor in Hayles' constituency has managed to serve more than one term under the PNP since 2007, even as he lauded the work of Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels.

Oates says as a political activist, he has fought to put many politicians in power, even doing things he should not have done.

He says despite his work, the parish remains the same with little progress.

