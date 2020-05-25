St Catherine man listed as person of interest in murder probe

Detectives in the St Catherine South Division have named a man as a person of interest in relation to a murder in Naggo Head, St Catherine on Sunday.

He is 23-year-old Shamar McDonald of Rosemarie Lane, Naggo Head in St Catherine.

McDonald is being asked to report to the Portmore Police by 6:00 p.m. today as the police believe he can assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-989-0623, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

