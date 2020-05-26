Close contacts of COVID-positive infirmary worker tested

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has reported that 21 close contacts of a COVID-positive employee of the St Ann Infirmary have now been tested for the disease.

According to Tufton, the close contacts have also been placed under home quarantine.

They include 12 high-risk members of staff.

Tufton made the revelation during a press briefing at Jamaica House on Monday as he provided an update on the positive employee.

"The individual is currently asymptomatic and has been put in isolation in a Government facility," Tufton said.

READ: NAJ president reacts to infirmary worker contracting COVID-19

Meanwhile, the minister said, up to May 25, all 80 permanent staff members, some visiting staff members, and 106 residents at the infirmary were sampled.

Their results will be released as soon as they become available, Tufton said.

He also reported that so far, COVID tests have been done at six of Jamaica's 14 infirmaries islandwide.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.