Coronation Market gets Labour Day cleaning

Jason Cross, Gleaner Writer

The Coronation Market in downtown Kingston was washed clean by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and Digicel on Labour Day.

After leaving the market, members of the KSAMC, Digicel, and the Digicel Foundation joined hands to also clean areas along Ocean Boulevard.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams told The Gleaner that the focus on the market was in anticipation of it reopening today after the holiday weekend.

“Digicel participated in the sanitisation of the area. They continue to work with the municipality on various projects and they have also come on board to cleanse the waterfront,” he said.

“It is part of a bigger and wider programme. We chose Coronation Market because when the market was burnt, the foundation invested $164 million into rebuilding and refurbishing the market. This Labour Day project is in honour of our CEO, who passed away last month,” said chief executive officer of the Digicel Foundation, Charmaine Daniels, referring to the passing of Colm Delves.

