Holness to co-host high-level UN meeting on COVID-19

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will on Thursday co-convene a special high-level panel to look at solutions to the development emergency of COVID19.

The virtual event will begin at 7:00 a.m.

The top priority will be expanding liquidity in the global economy and maintaining financial stability while safeguarding the gains being made in helping less-developed countries.

The conference will raise Canada's profile as it competes for a seat on UN Security Council next month against Norway and Ireland.

Trudeau has spoken to his French, German and other Caribbean nation counterparts about Thursday's conference.

The UN vote is set for next month, and Canada is running on a platform of trying to help rebuild the post-pandemic world.

Source: The Canadian Press

