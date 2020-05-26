Immigration Corner | How to register a child in a British overseas territory

Dear Mr Bassie,

I live in an British overseas territory and I would like to register my child. Could you please advise me on how to go about this?

– O.R.

Dear O.R.,

Persons who would like to register a child and reside abroad would need to use a particular form, and this would depend on where those persons are living. Persons who would like to register a child who is under 18 years of age as a British citizen should use the form MN1.

Persons should use this form if they live in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man or a British overseas territory and would like to apply to register a child under 18 years of age as a British citizen if they qualify through birth or adoption.

Persons can also use this paper form if they live elsewhere and want to apply by post. Those persons will need to submit their documents with their application. Please note that if persons are residing in the United Kingdom and apply online, most of them will be able to keep their documents while their application is processed.

Persons applying should read the MN1 guidance to check if they can apply, and the nationality forms guide to help with completing the form.

MAILING ADDRESS

Having completed the form, they should then send the completed form, payment slip, including the fee and their documents, to:

• The lieutenant governor, if residing in the Channel Islands or Isle of Man;

•The governor of the territory, if residing in a British overseas territory;

• UK Visas and Immigration at the following postal address, if residing elsewhere:

Department 1

UK Visas and Immigration

The Capital Building

New Hall Place

Liverpool

L3 9PP

Please be aware that if persons do not live in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man or a British overseas territory, they can apply online. Those persons can get help to make their online application if they are in the United Kingdom and if they do not have the appropriate access, skills or confidence to complete an online immigration application form.

It should be noted that applying by post is taking much longer than applying online because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Persons should avoid applying by post, especially if they need their documents to be returned by a specific date.

Persons should be aware that although it is taking longer than usual to process applications because of the coronavirus, this will not affect the decision.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com