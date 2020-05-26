Man charged with Kingston teen’s murder

Thirty-year-old Jessie Jackson otherwise called ‘Little Rick’, a carpenter of Victoria Town in Kingston has been charged with the May 17 murder of 16-year-old Norville Hall.

The police report that about 8:15 p.m., residence summoned them after hearing an explosion coming from Hall’s dwelling.

On their arrival, he was seen with several gunshot wounds.

Jackson was charged on Friday with murder and conspiracy to murder after he was pointed out during an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

