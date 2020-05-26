Man charged with murder of Westmoreland security guard

The Westmoreland Police have charged 23-year-old Azanie Coley, otherwise called ‘Mexican’, of Breadnut Lane in the parish for the May 19 murder of Brian Gray, otherwise called ‘Biggs’, a security guard of Love Lane, also in the parish.

The police report that about 11:40 a.m., Gray was at a house in his community when explosions were heard.

He was later seen lying in the yard with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Coley was later charged on Monday with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

