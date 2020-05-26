Manchester man charged with murder

Thirty-one-year-old Jermaine Townsend of Richmond district, Manchester has been charged with the April murder of 43-year-old Kassa Halstead of Mandeville.

The police report that about 1:45 p.m. on the day in question, the now deceased was at his worksite in Delightful district, St Elizabeth when two men, one armed with a firearm, approached him and shot him multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say his licensed firearm and an undetermined sum of cash were stolen.

Townsend was charged on Friday after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

