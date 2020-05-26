NCB Foundation spending $25 million to train 3,000 displaced workers

The NCB Foundation is currently sifting through applications in order to select 3,000 Jamaicans to receive scholarships and grants to acquire new skills and start earning income again.

The $25 million programme is targeting persons who became unemployed due to COVID-19.

"We carved out $25 million from the $75 million total we are contributing this year in scholarships and grants to assist the unemployed acquire new skills via various digital courses.

"We have partnered with iCreate, Internet Income Jamaica and Northern Caribbean University. The courses range from crises counselling to online freelancing and digital marketing, transcription, graphic art, voiceover talent, all from the safety of your homes and in many cases earning US dollars," chief executive officer of the foundation, Nadeen Matthews Blair, to The Gleaner today.

Deadline for applications was Friday and Matthews Blair shared that well over 3,000 persons applied.

"We saw the opportunity to marry education and digital literacy," she said.

Since its inception in 2003, the NCB Foundation has given away $1.5 billion to charitable causes, with 60 percent of that, around $900 million, going towards education.

"We have been contributing in various ways as a corporate citizen during this COVID-19 pandemic. We donated $30 million to the ventilator initiative and we donated another $15 million to the University Hospital of the West Indies to procure some additional equipment for the Intensive Care Unit. We have been doing various initiatives to provide food for vulnerable persons and essential workers in partnership with Island Grill."

