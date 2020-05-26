Opposition demands protocol for reopening economy

Christopher Serju, Gleaner Writer

The Opposition has blasted the government for what it calls the ongoing failure to establish and make public the protocol to guide the re-opening of the economy, warning that this could lead to a disaster.

Caretaker for St Mary South East, Dr Shane Alexis, has called for the setting up of a committee drawn from the private sector, clergy, political parties, and other stakeholder groups to develop and publish the protocol before businesses begin to operate again.

“We favour reopening in a responsible way but…we cannot risk the lives of workers, family members, or any of our lives. We have to get this right and I think the best thing to do is to get everyone at the table,” he declared during a People's National Party digital press conference today.

Alexis argued that the government has continued to err in how it manages the crisis, mainly due to the absence of established protocols.

He cited the handling of the quarantine in sections of St Mary.

“The Prime Minister took days to declare a quarantine order which affected the lives of many including workers…you can’t wait until somebody in a business is dying to determine that you should have had blood or a needle. Health is an investment, it is not a cost," he said.

