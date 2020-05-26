PNP pays tribute to late councillor Milton Brown

The People's National Party is expressing regret at the passing of sitting Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for the Mineral Heights Division in Clarendon, Milton Brown.

Brown died yesterday.

In a statement, spokesperson on local government, Natalie Neita, said even though Brown had been ailing for some time, his passing has shocked all Jamaicans, particularly members of both political parties.

Neita noted that Brown has been a stalwart of local government and reached across the political divide during his tenure as President of the Association of Local Government Authorities (ALGA).

In that capacity, he was also an advocate for local government reform, autonomy as well as returning critical local services to local authorities.

Neita said that as mayor of the May Pen, he made a sterling contribution to the Clarendon Parish Council during his over 20 years of service, particularly during the transition from a Council to Municipality.

She extended condolence to his family, the Clarendon Municipal Council and the Jamaica Labour Party.