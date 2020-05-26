Quiet Labour Day in St James

Christopher Thomas – Gleaner Writer

While COVID-19 has resulted in restrictions on large public gatherings, residents of St James were still able to get in the spirit of Labour Day celebrations, which was held under the theme, Labour At Home: Clean Up, Fix Up, Plant Up!

From as early as 8:00 a.m., some residents were busy around their yards, doing beautification work such as de-bushing, painting, and general tidying up.

“It’s a long time I’ve wanted to do some work around a certain section of my home, so now I am getting to do it, and I feel good about it. Because of the COVID-19, we have to keep safe, and so we have to labour from home,” Zelma Gordon, a resident of Rosemount Gardens, told The Gleaner.

Derrick Smith of Catherine Mount was equally supportive of Labour Day theme as he said it gave him a chance to beautify the front walkway of his yard.

“This year, the theme is a good thing because it gives a lot of people the opportunity to do things at home, even though COVID-19 is keeping people at home. We can beautify the place, and then tomorrow (Tuesday) is a regular workday,” said Smith.

This did not mean that the town centre of Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay was left unattended for this year’s Labour Day work, as the square’s water fountain received much-needed cleaning and a fresh coat of paint.

A fresh memorial wreath was placed at the nearby monument to National Hero Sam Sharpe, after whom the square is named.

