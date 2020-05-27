UWI relaxes entry requirements for students amid COVID displacements

Amid the displacement caused by the coronavirus, the University of the West Indies (UWI) will be moving to relax the entry requirements for new students for the upcoming academic year, which begins in September.

The Gleaner has learned that during a meeting of the Board of Undergraduate Studies, by secret ballot, 14 out of 21 members voted to ease the entry requirements.

None opposed.

Students with the following will now qualify for entry for 2020/21:

1. At least two CAPE subjects whether Unit 1 or 2 at grades 1-4

2. Requisite CSEC subjects

3. Current registration for either Unit 1 or Unit 2

The relaxation of the UWI entry requirements were communicated to principals, their deputies, campus registrars and deans yesterday.

At the onset of the COVID-19 in Jamaica, the UWI, Mona had suspended physical classes.

However, classes were being held virtually.

Today, the university published the timetable for examinations which commence on June 10 and end on July 3.

Students are being given between a day and three days from the date the exam is published to access it, but will have a limited amount of time to complete the test once it is accessed.

