1970s: On The Gleaner?s financial troubles

?I would not be happy living in a Jamaica which does not have The Gleaner.?

On the ideological struggles of Jamaica

?We have learnt that for generations to come, we will live in political turmoil, in a society where there will also be Messiahs of the Left or Right.

1999: Media access to government information

?It is very difficult to practise journalism in a country where the public and the press have no legal right to access of information.?

2000: Law and order in Jamaica

?I am entirely unhappy with the state of law and order in this country?

2003: New parliament building for Jamaica

?The facilities that are available in Parliament are totally unacceptable and it is essential for the future of the country that a new parliament building be built.?

2009: Charge to graduates of UWI, Mona

?Your challenge as citizens of Jamaica and the Caribbean is to use the skills you have acquired, multiplied by your individual talent, to address the societal problems that continue to diminish us as a people?

2012: On the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Jamaica

?Unless there is a greatly expanded public education programme to encourage safe sex... something perhaps similar to the family planning programme of the 1970s, then many more people will die because of ignorance.?

2015: Merger of The Gleaner Company and Radio Jamaica

?This coming together is good for Jamaican and regional media; it is good for our country, our shareholders, our advertisers and our clients.?