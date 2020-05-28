I met Mr Clarke in the early summer of 1971. It was at the head office of the newly created Jamaica National Building Society (JNBS) at Hendon, Savanna-la-Mar. The occasion was an interview for a position within JNBS.

It is now at his passing that I realise I was being interviewed for a managerial position by a 26-year-old, 5 years my junior. I had attended a number of job interviews before, including one with a civil service panel in London. None of them exceeded or even matched the one I attended that day, however.

What I recall is the level of maturity and professionalism with which he conducted the interview throughout. There were no ?trick? questions. It was a deeply engaging conversation ? unhurried but probing.

Working with him during the next four years was both pleasant and instructive. His managers (as well as, I imagine, his entire staff) were important to him. He treated us with care and respect.

Our retreats and meetings were held at fine hotels. Luncheons were at fine restaurants. He exposed the group to interesting speakers. We used an air taxi service to commute to meetings instead of by road. In early 1976, he led a group of managers from the building societies movement on a tour of similar institutions in South Florida. Again the team was exposed to the finest. We stayed at the famous Columbus hotel and had dinner one evening at the elegant DuPont Plaza hotel as guests of Miami Savings and Loan Associations.

What was also noteworthy about him were his level of preparedness and breadth of knowledge. He was well informed, be it on computer-related matters or the intricacies of making adjustments to one of JN?s ads, which was currently being aired. His attention to detail was uncanny.

Sensing the mood of unionisation around us, he initiated the formation of two consultative committees ? representing the staff body and managers, respectively. These were a Junior Advisory Committee and a Senior Advisory Committee. He was the proactive manager.

His exemplary leadership skills combined with an insatiable appetite for the highest levels of performance cast him among the top tier of the finest of our generation. His outstanding contribution to nation-building in varying capacities should serve as a model for present and future generations of Jamaicans. In short, he was a patriot.

On a personal note, it was he who graciously consented when I approached The Gleaner to write a column on management. (I had not as much as written a letter to the editor prior to that). I went on write 140 articles between 1986 and ?89. He is also fondly remembered by my son Martin, a London School of Economics alumnus like himself, as a wise counsellor on matters relating to career choices.

I might have attempted on that day to peddle another of my ?ideas?. Oliver chuckled, turned to the group and said, ?Ken is a visionary, you know.? Today I would have the world to know that Oliver was the visionary! RIP, CHAMP.

Kenneth Bingham is a retired management consultant and a former employee of JNBS