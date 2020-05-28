CCRP mourns passing of Oliver F. Clarke

The board, management, staff and membership of The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) are saddened at the passing of the great Jamaican visionary and leader, the Hon Oliver F. Clarke. Mr Clarke holds a special place in our organisation as, at an introductory event for our seniors organisation, he was the first person to apply for membership. We knew that he had no need of the benefits being offered, yet he wanted to give us that all-important vote of confidence to move forward.

In 2012, Oliver Clarke was recognised by CCRP as a Jamaica 50 Living Legacy Honouree. His citation lauded him as ?a distinguished entrepreneur, media leader and humanitarian with a passion for sustainable development?.

Oliver Clarke was an unrelenting supporter of press freedom, and served as president of the Inter-American Press Union and the Commonwealth Press Union. He was a conceptualiser of the PALS Programme (Peace and Love in Schools) which was run out of The Gleaner?s offices.

Oliver Clarke?s sense of humour endeared him to others of all walks of life. They included the scores of students whom her mentored and who recall the full attention he gave in his sessions. They felt affirmed by seeing their framed photographs on his office walls and the carefully kept files where he tracked their progress, like a loving father.

Oliver Clarke?s dedication to the preservation of The Gleaner newspaper, one of the oldest in the world, his keen succession planning and his timely stride into the digital age ensured its continued enrichment of our national conversation. His confidence in his managers at The Gleaner and at the Jamaica National Group saw them ascending to the heights of their careers.

From the start of Member 001, the Hon Oliver Clarke, CCRP has grown to over 10,000 in membership, so we give thanks to this inspiring patriot for his respect of initiatives, large and small, and for courageously living, in the words of our motto, ?Life to the Fullest?.

We extend our deepest sympathy to Oliver Clarke?s beloved wife and daughter, Monica and Alex, and other members of his family.