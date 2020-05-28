A champion of media rights and freedom in the Caribbean

The Caribbean Broadcasting Union, CBU has lost a friend and media icon with the death of Oliver Clarke, former Chairman of The Gleaner and of the recently merged RJRGLEANER Communications Group in Jamaica.

Oliver?s press freedom fights on behalf of media in the Caribbean are legendary. His support for a free press and for strong journalism are well known.

His service to the Caribbean News Agency, CANA, as its Chairman and director, working with stalwarts like J.A. Lester Spaulding, Harold Hoyte, Ken Gordon, David DeCaires, Wesley Hughes and others, has made the region?s top flight global press freedom rankings possible and sustained.

Oliver was also a shrewd businessman who used those skills to place the Gleaner Company on a sound financial footing to ensure its independence.

He always made the point that media cannot be independent if media is not viable. He led the expansion of the Gleaner into Diaspora markets with publications in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. He also led the Gleaner?s acquisition of the Voice newspaper in the UK. Mr. Clarke also expanded his family business into what is now the Jamaica National Group with JN Bank, Jamaica National Building Society and other entities

in Jamaica, the US and the UK.

Oliver was also the founder of Independent Radio Company in Jamaica, a former associate member of the CBU which is now a member of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group membership in our Union.

After a long and distinguished period of service to the region, Oliver now takes his leave, and the CBU hails him as an iconic media-man who served his region well.