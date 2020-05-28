Clarke was punctual to a T

Sharp, quick-witted, well-mannered and affable were the adjectives readily selected by Ian Roxburgh, former print and plant manager at The Gleaner, to describe the late business and media mogul, Oliver Clarke.

Roxburgh, who started his tenure at The Gleaner in 1972, four years prior to Clarke, also pointed out that the beloved and respected former chairman was punctual to a T and expected his team to follow suit.

"If he says a meeting is at 10 and you come five past ten, you will find the meeting cancelled or you are no longer invited. He was intolerant of excuses. He was decisive but not dictatorial," he said.

Roxburgh further highlighted that Clarke was a man of integrity.

"He was fair in his judgements and honourable in his dealings. You could speak to him in confidence without whatever was discussed being misused."

"He was a true Jamaican gentleman who never passed anyone without offering a greeting. He was a decent person," reflected Roxburgh.

Ian Roxburgh

Former print and plant manager