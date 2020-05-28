FLA condemns malicious emails

Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) is condemning what it says is defamatory information about the agency that is being circulated on social media platforms.

The FLA says it has been made aware of emails said to be from concerned employees alleging corruption within the agency.

According to the authority, its investigations show that the senders are neither current nor former FLA staff members.

It says the action of the person(s) responsible is malicious and without merit and is viewed as an offence under the Cyber Crime Act and has been reported to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The FLA says is asking person(s) to immediately desist from tarnishing the reputation of the entity and its staff.

