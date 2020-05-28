Gas prices up $0.25, diesel up $0.25

Gas prices have gone up by $0.25 as of today.

A litre of E-10 87 is being sold for $117.67 and a litre of E-10 90 is going for $120.50

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil is up by $0.25 to sell for $110.15 per litre.

Kerosene has moved up by $0.25 to sell for $92.63 per litre.

Propane cooking gas has been increased by $3.06 per litre to sell for $47.46 while butane has moved up by $1.95 to sell for $50.79 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

