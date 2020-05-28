Governor general pays tribute to Oliver Clarke

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed regret at the recent passing of the Honourable Oliver Clarke, OJ, describing him as a patriot, astute businessman, dedicated philanthropist, outstanding media boss, and a gentle giant whose dignity, enthusiasm, and compassion were legendary.

Sir Patrick said Mr Clarke was a visionary whose bold initiatives profoundly impacted and changed the media landscape in Jamaica. His passion, determination to achieve success, leadership, and love for Jamaica led to many lasting contributions to national development. He was a tireless, committed champion of the private sector, and wanted to make Jamaica a better place.

Noting The Gleaner Company?s unwavering support for The Governor General?s Achievement Awards (GGAA), and Mr Clarke?s role as a founding sponsor of the GGAA since its inception 30 years ago, Sir Patrick said over the past 10 years, the I Believe Initiative and The Governor General?s Programme for Excellence also benefited from Mr Clarke?s support and personal interest.

Mr Clarke?s contri-bution to education, sports, the arts, and religion is testament to some of the many areas in which he worked humbly and quietly without fanfare. ?Jamaica has lost a giant who inspired and touched the lives of many in a very meaningful way,? the governor general said.

Sir Patrick added: ?As we mourn and celebrate the life of this remarkable Jamaican, our greatest tribute will be to carry on the outstanding legacy of patriotism. Lady Allen and I extend our sincere condolences to his widow, Monica, and daughter, Alexandra.?

Sir Patrick Allen

Governor General