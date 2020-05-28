‘This is injustice’ … Gov’t reviewing complaints ship workers mistreated

Government officials are reviewing complaints of poor treatment of crew members who were yesterday released from the Bahia Principe Hotel into home quarantine after testing negative for the coronavirus.

One of the crew members sent a video to The Gleaner complaining that they were kicked out of their rooms from as early as 5:45 a.m and after waiting for hours, were loaded on buses around midday and dispatched to their respective parishes.

However, she said they were not given anything to eat, and spent more than six hours on the buses sent to St James as the single health official in the police-led convoy went from house to house to ensure their suitability for the crew members to continue their 14-day quarantine.

“This is madness. This is injustice,” said the woman, who is in her 30s.

She was among more than 1,000 ship workers who arrived in Falmouth aboard Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas just more than a week ago.

Over four days, they disembarked, were tested for COVID and then placed at the Bahia Principe Hotel to await the results.

More than 600 workers were tested negative and have now been released to continue their quarantine at home, while 19 positive workers remain in state facility.

Those in home quarantine will be tested again, and, in the meantime, must do regular check-ins via the jamcovid app to verify their location.

Contacted last night, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said that he was aware of the complaint and has asked his team for a report into the matter.

He acknowledged, however, that the system was “stretched”.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Ministry Matthew Samuda said the process was being reviewed.

However, Samuda stressed that the Government had to do what’s necessary to protect the country in the COVID fight.

Earlier on Twitter, he rejected as false, any claim that people had been on buses for half a day.

“This is not true,” Samuda said.

He added: “The process of allowing home quarantine is detailed and is done to the standards of the Ministry of Health to protect the health of the individuals, their families and the communities that they are returning to.”

