JDF probing shooting death of August Town woman

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it is currently conducting a probe into the shooting death of a woman during a police-military operation in August Town, St Andrew on Wednesday.

Residents reported that soldiers had chased someone into the yard where 44-year-old Susan Bogle, who is disabled, lived.

It is further reported that Bogle was shot multiple times and was subsequently rushed to The University Hospital of the West Indies, in the company of her son, where she was pronounced dead.

"A soldier shoot her" cause the soldier man a bawl ... . Di soldier man a bawl say a di wrong somebody dem shoot ...," Bogle’s mother, Grace Freckleton, told The Gleaner Wednesday evening.

"Two soldier, when dem come out and dem a walk go down ya suh, dem a cry!" said Freckleton who did not witness the shooting herself.

In addition to conducting its own internal investigation, the JDF says it is cooperating with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), which have commenced investigations into the incident.

The JDF is encouraging persons who may have information concerning this incident to contact INDECOM, the JCF or the JDF at its tip line 876 837-8888.

