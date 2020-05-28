Oliver Clarke was remebered with gratitude and fondness

The annual Powerful Women and Men Perform For Charity concert series, which aims to raise funds for children in the care of the Mustard Seed Communities in Jamaica, sees corporate executives putting aside their on-the-job persona and transforming into some delightful character as they take the stage. One such person who gave an outstanding performance was late Gleaner Company chairman Oliver Clarke, and the organisers of the concert join a long list of individuals and organisations which continue to hail the late philanthropist and nation builder.

?The organisers of the Powerful Women & Men Perform for Charity Show remember the Hon. Oliver Clarke with gratitude and fondness, especially at his appearance on the show in 2017, when be brought shock, laughter and delight to the audience,? a release stated.

It continued, ?In a surprise appearance in a red mesh merino and oversized chain, representing the garb of the proverbial Don, Mr. Clarke was one of the highlights of that year?s show.

?His love for Mustard Seed Communities, sole beneficiary of the over $100 million raised to-date by the Powerful Women & Men Perform for Charity Show, and admiration for the pioneering and sacrificial work of The Very Reverend Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, stirred him to put aside his corporate persona to make his debut appearance.

?Powerful Women & Men Perform for Charity salutes Mr. Oliver Clarke the philanthropist and quiet supporter of the dispossessed in our society, including the 500 severely disabled and HIV-infected children under the care of Mustard Seed Communities.

?May his soul rest in peace.?