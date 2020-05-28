A patriotic Jamaican

Oliver ClarkE was a remarkable man. He was one of that great post-independence generation of Jamaicans in public life. I first met him, over 30 years ago, as a new British member of parliament. I was young, radical, a committed socialist and a big admirer of the former Jamaican Prime Minister Michael Manley.

Oliver Clarke, by contrast, was conservative to the bone and a leading antagonist of the Manley administration. But, despite having very different views politically, Oliver and I got on well almost from the beginning, and we stayed in touch down the years.

Over time, I grew to admire and respect him. Oliver was a genuinely patriotic Jamaican. He was such a strong charismatic character I can?t quite believe that I will never see him again. Oliver Clarke was many things: a businessman, a media owner and a political actor, but above all, he was a faithful servant of his country.

Rest in power, Oliver.

Diane Abbott, MP

British Labour Party