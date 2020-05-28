A powerful media and business icon

It is with deep shock that I learned of the passing of the Honourable Oliver Clarke, OJ. I have had the honour of working under his leadership and I found him to be honourable, trustworthy, conscientious and confidential.

In my early years writing in THE STAR, when people were attacking me and quite disbelieving, Oliver Clarke stood up for me and insisted that I should be left alone because he had good reason to believe in my credibility. I can recall that a certain editor of The Gleaner confided in me that in a particular meeting, Mr Clarke declared, ?leave Reverend Dumas alone?. I will never forget his kindness and sensitivity.

He was a very wise and helpful individual and an astute and powerful media and business icon. There were times when I visited The Gleaner and even if I did not see Mr Clarke he would hail me. Although he was an extremely busy professional, he was never too busy to stop and speak to me.

Mr Clarke has assisted me personally in different ways and was an excellent role model for so many whom he led and with whom he came into contact. I greatly admired him and I will always cherish the fact that I knew him personally.

I send condolences to his dear wife and child and all his relatives. May the good Lord be pleased to watch over his soul.

Rev Dr Aaron Dumas