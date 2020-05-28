RIP, Oliver!

In the ?70s, I worked with many industries introducing computer services ? none like JN with Oliver Clarke.

I once asked why he included the doormen in JN?s staff retreat.

His simple and logical answer was, ?He?s the person that hears the customers? genuine after-service opinion.?

He taught me ?objectivity and principle demands fearlessness?, while sharing his decision to go to The Gleaner.

By then I?d grown to appreciate how his genius of a mind worked.

Thoughtful and tireless, he loved Jamaica and knew well the value of the fourth estate in democracy.

Douglas Halsall

Chairman

Advanced Integrated Systems