RIP, Oliver!
Published:Thursday | May 28, 2020 | 12:32 AM
In the ?70s, I worked with many industries introducing computer services ? none like JN with Oliver Clarke.
I once asked why he included the doormen in JN?s staff retreat.
His simple and logical answer was, ?He?s the person that hears the customers? genuine after-service opinion.?
He taught me ?objectivity and principle demands fearlessness?, while sharing his decision to go to The Gleaner.
By then I?d grown to appreciate how his genius of a mind worked.
Thoughtful and tireless, he loved Jamaica and knew well the value of the fourth estate in democracy.
Douglas Halsall
Chairman
Advanced Integrated Systems