Christopher Barnes ? Chairman

The PALS organisation and the welfare of our future generations were near and dear to his heart. Through The Gleaner, he continued the support of PALS even as it became more difficult for the partners to raise the requisite funding to continue the important work of the organisation. He believed in and championed the long-term value that PALS? work created despite existing in a funding environment that often rewards and encourages short-term efforts, frequently resulting in unsustainable gains. That Oliver never backed down from a challenge inspires the organisation to persevere with its mission of teaching conflict resolution in inner-city communities. The violence emanating from these communities due to the absence of this important life skill remains a formidable challenge for our society to overcome. May his great legacy continue on in those PALS has impacted positively over years.?

Neville G. James - A Founding Director of PALS

?Oliver Clarke regarded PALS as a vehicle for social transformation. He was convinced that young people could be steered away from the violence and conflict that are so much a part of our society.He was prodigious in his efforts to raise money for PALS and gave generously of his own resources to maintain the organisation.

?Jamaica is still a long way from reducing the levels of conflict and violence that make for a stable society, but we can take some comfort from the fact that but for his launching of PALs and his efforts to sustain it over 25 years,the situation could have been much worse.?

Brian Schmidt - Director

?Oliver was a man of vision with a fierce determination to improve Jamaican society. It was these characteristics which led to the formation of PALS as he had a deep desire to stem violence in society and to create hope and opportunity for youth and the disadvantaged. PALS has made a tremendous impact on the ground, and that is a most fitting legacy for Oliver?s efforts.?

Morin Seymour ? director

?Oliver formed PALS as he saw the need to ensure that despite the unsettled environment in which we often found ourselves, our young people would have a rich environment in which to learn and grow to become responsible citizens. Chaired by Oliver, we launched our first Peace Day with banners and cars flashing lights. PALS has grown to become a household name, serving all across Jamaica.?

Lloyd Van Bylevelt ? President, Peace Education Foundation, Fl. USA; PALS director.

?I came to know Oliver in the early 1990?s. The levels of violence in Jamaica were increasing, and Oliver wanted to do something about it. Our two sister NGOs worked together to bring violence prevention, conflict resolution, and peace to the children of Jamaica. PALS Jamaica continues this work to this day. I always found him to be the most ethical, courageous, smart, joyous, and generous individual in both business and personal relations.?

David Roberts ? Director

?As a member of the PALS Board, it was Oliver?s love and passion for PALS that he founded and how he solicited support from the all the media houses that made the biggest impact on me.?

Janilee Abrikian ? General Manager

?I will always remember that when I had to brief him on PALS? work, I had better make sure that the brief fit on one page, or better yet, half a page, and that with the confidence that a 20-plus-year relationship had engendered, I would assure him that the brief was short because I knew that his attention span was short, which would elicit an impish smile. What a visionary was OFC! His work lives on in PALS? programmes, which have grown beyond the schoolroom, been taken to underserved communities, to law enforcement, and to corporate Jamaica.?