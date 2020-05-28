Although I was aware that Oliver Clarke had been ailing for sometime, it was with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that I learnt of his passing. A true Jamaican patriot has left the national stage and Jamaica will be poorer for his loss.

I will miss the camaraderie and friendly banter that characterised our long-standing relationship that was based on mutual respect and admiration, a lack of personal animosity, and collaboration at important points in the national development of our country.

Our relationship was certainly at a high during the 1970s when Jamaica was going through political and economic turbulence. A man with a huge personality and strong convictions, Oliver was determined to contribute to a different type of politics at the time.

In 1978 he virtually single-handedly rescued The Gleaner with his famous debenture stock issue, in which my company, Appliance Traders (ATL), was a pretty big participant. My feeling was that without The Gleaner Jamaica would be have been much worse off.

During Oliver?s tenure as chairman of the Government?s National Hotels and Properties ? the divestment arm for State-owned hotels in the 1980s ? Sandals became the first purchaser when we acquired the Royal Caribbean hotel, now Sandals Royal Caribbean.

While competition between us heightened in the 1990s, especially after the establishment of the Jamaica Observer newspaper, our relationship never lost the congeniality and ability to see past differences. Any remnant of discomfort that was there dissolved as Oliver and I shared what I believe was a very comfortable relationship going forward.

I will always cherish the fact that I am one of only two persons ? the other being the late Prime Minister Edward Seaga ? who twice received the prestigious Gleaner Honour Award under the stewardship of Oliver Clarke.

And how can I forget the occasion when Oliver presented me with the inaugural Pioneer Award in the RJRGLEANER Hospitality Jamaica Awards 2017, on a wonderful night of conviviality, unvarnished humour and warmth at Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James?

Indeed, when the RJRGLEANER merger was floated, I quickly dismissed suggestions that as a competitor I try to put stumbling blocks in the way. My position is that we should let water find its own level.

I am proud to say that throughout these eventful years my personal admiration for Oliver Clarke has never waned. As he goes to meet his Maker, I wish him a special place in the heavens.

I offer my deepest condolence to his wonderful wife Monica and daughter Alex and offer them my support in this time of bereavement.

My condolence as well to the wider Gleaner family as they try to come to terms with this terrible loss.

Gordon ?Butch? Stewart, OJ

Sandals/ATL Group of Companies