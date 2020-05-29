Appleton Estate showcases Jamaican excellence

For more than 200 years, one of the most beloved brands in Jamaica, Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, has travelled the world in the form of some of the finest aged rums ever made, capturing the hearts and awakening the palates of rum lovers far and wide.

Rum lovers are as acquainted with the look of this Jamaican treasure as they are with the taste. And now the premium rums giant have revamped its look, in an effort to more profoundly echo the Jamaican excellence and appeal to more discerning international consumers.

The new label design is accompanied by a new cork closure, as well as a contemporary version of Appleton Estate’s iconic bottle shape.

Joy Spence, Appleton Estate’s master blender, explains the significance of the new design for the range of golden rums native to Appleton Estate: “This contemporary look is the culmination of Jamaican symbols working together to tell our story as a people of rich culture and heritage. It’s a brand new expression of the Jamaican excellence for which we are celebrated across the globe.”

Embracing these new designs are the Appleton Estate Signature Blend; the 12-year-old Rare Casks; the 21-year-old Nassau Valley Casks; and, new to the Appleton Estate range of premium golden rums, the smooth and exquisite Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve.

Each new bottle flaunts characteristics that are unique to the specific blend. What they all have in common, however, is the new insignia, which in and of itself tells a story of Appleton Estate and the spirit of a resilient nation.

Spence spoke to the significance of the insignia: “The insignia is unique because it captures and displays the history of Jamaica in a way never done before and pays homage to the Appleton Estate, the birthplace of our world-renowned rums. The insignia comprises an artistic representation of five national treasures: The lignum vitae flower, the blue mahoe tree, buds of ackee, the doctor bird, and, of course, the Jamaican flag. This insignia is now present on all new bottles of our premium golden rums.”

Appleton Estate’s new packaging is a fresh, new look for a beloved brand, with the neck label boasting an illustration of the Appleton Estate nestled in the heart of the Nassau Valley, St Elizabeth. The year 1749 embossed on the glass marks the date the historic estate was established.

Best of all, the base of the new bottles shows off the signature of the master blender, Joy Spence, a reminder for rum lovers and enthusiasts that Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum is crafted by Spence and made with love from cane to cocktail.

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rums boasts a collection of fine golden rums that are a mainstay in the homes and collections of rum enthusiasts across the globe: Appleton Estate Signature Blend, Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve, the Appleton Estate Rare 12-Year-Old, the Appleton Estate 21-Year-Old, among other limited-edition releases.