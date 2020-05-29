May Pen Hospital outpatient department gets needed facelift

Thanks to Kaleidoscope Paints, the May Pen Hospital outpatient department now has a fresh, clean look.

CEO of the hospital Andrade Sinclair told The Gleaner that the building was in dire need of a facelift as it had not been painted in three decades.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Matalon Distributors, pointing out that the company not only donated the paint, but the staff, led by Nicole Masters, also gave of their time in assisting with the paint job.

Sinclair also had praises for members of the Jamaica Defence Force, who he said came earlier in the week to set up a ‘cough centre’ for persons who came to the hospital showing suspected signs of COVID-19.

Sales and marketing manager for Matalon Distributors, Nicole Masters, told The Gleaner that as an “original Clarendonian”, the parish is near and dear to her heart.

“We usually give back to the more known hospitals in Kingston, and I find that the country areas have been a little neglected. The hospital was in dire need of a facelift so I decided to reach out to Sinclair to see what we could do,” Masters said. That talk resulted in the project being realised for Labour Day.

Master said the company donated 75 gallons of paint, valued at over $220,000.

She added that the company’s involvement will not stop at May Pen Hospital as their community involvement is not a “one-time thing”.