Minister Marion Hall, Jermaine Edwards to lead soulful Digicel Unplugged

Minister Marion Hall and gospel sensation Jermaine Edwards will grace the Digicel Unplugged stage for another gospel edition this Sunday, May 24.

The D’Music-powered event will be aired live on Digicel’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages @digiceljamaica at 12 p.m. and promises to be an energising and uplifting 90 minutes of music that will replenish the hope, strength and faith of all viewers as we collectively work to overcome the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas, is inviting all gospel lovers to tune in for what promises to be a positive and electrifying musical experience.

Douglas noted, “Gospel music is such an impactful genre because it can deeply touch the hearts and minds of listeners, and we wanted to harness that force to help inspire and raise the spirits of online concertgoers. We are thrilled to have Minister Marion Hall and Jermaine Edwards, two superstars in their own right, lead us in praise and worship on Sunday.”

Former dancehall-star-turned-minister Marion Hall is bound to bring joy and celebration as she touches the Unplugged stage to perform her vibrant yet reflective tracks like I Had Jesus, Room In My House, and Oh Lord We Need You.

Virtual concertgoers will also be treated to the soothing yet impactful sounds of Jermaine Edwards, who for years has graced local and international gospel charts with hits like Beautiful Day, Peace in My Soul, and Hallelujah.