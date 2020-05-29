NCU alumni federation mediathon raises over US$300,000

NCU Alumni Federation, the international alumni arm of Northern Caribbean University, has confirmed that more than US$300,000 and $3.6 million in pledges and donations were reported immediately after the end of the six-hour-long mediathon held on Sunday.

The event, titled a Gesture of Care, was broadcast live on NCU social media platforms as well as NCU FM and TV and featured an array of artistes who performed in support of the cause to establish a scholarship fund for NCU students who have been financially challenged by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With approximately US$325,000 collected and pledged during our launch event, it certainly gives an exhilarating feeling for us as the organisers,” federation president, Harold Clayton, said in a statement.

“The overwhelming response from our donors and participants as well as the endorsements from a wide range of people with statements in support of student scholarship, gives clear evidence of the compelling reason and why we initiated this campaign,” he added.

Among those endorsing the event were Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Peter Bunting, Member of Parliament for Central Manchester, where the university is located.

Holness pledged $750,000 from his Positive Jamaica Foundation, while Bunting pledged from his constituency fund, an annual $1 million for two years.

In addition, he matched the recommended alumni giving of US$1000 plus a monthly contribution of a specified amount.

“As we express sincere appreciation to all who contributed to this massive campaign launch, we are now inspired to press on to our goal and to raise over one million dollars by July 31, 2020,” said Clayton.

“We now invite all friends and alumni to join us as a donor and fundraiser on our website: ncualumnifederation.com.”

