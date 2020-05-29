Retired Immaculate principal Sister Angella Harris dies

Retired principal of the Immaculate Conception High School Sister Angella Harris has died.

She passed away at 11 o’clock this morning after a long fight with cancer.

Described as a great leader, mentor and supporter of student athletes, Harris made her last public appearance at a Shirley Caesar concert in St Andrew in January.

A year earlier when she was diagnosed with stage-four cancer, she requested a gospel concert at her beloved institution before she retires.

Born in Spalding, Clarendon, Harris dedicated 25 years of service to education in Jamaica.

She is a graduate of the St Hugh's High School, the University of the West Indies, the Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College and the Central Connecticut State University.

Harris taught at the Hillel Academy for a year before her first stint as a teacher at Immaculate for five years.

She then moved to the Mount Alvernia High School where she taught for 16 years including her last ten years as principal, before returning to Immaculate also as principal.

