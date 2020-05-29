Seven more COVID cases increase tally to 575, five more recoveries

Jamaica has recorded seven new COVID cases.

Five are cruise ship workers and two are deportees.

All seven new patients are men aged 25 to 58 years.

Two have addresses in Portland while the others are from St Thomas, St Catherine, Clarendon, and St Mary and St Andrew.

However, according to the Health Ministry, it was discovered that an earlier confirmed case was counted twice.

This means there are now 575 confirmed cases.

At the same time, there have been five more recoveries increasing the tally to 289.

