St Bess ready to confront COVID-19, hurricane season

WESTERN BUREAU:

DESPITE DECLARING itself as being in an advanced state of readiness as it relates to handling both COVID-19 and the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation says it will need additional funding to be fully effective.

According to Black River Mayor Derrick Sangster, despite the funding consideration, the municipal corporation stands ready to respond to the needs of the people of the parish, whether it is the COVID-19 pandemic or from a hurricane in what promises to be an active hurricane season.

“Should there be a hurricane, there will be a need for additional funding to deal with the urgency of the situation, but at this point in time, we are good where we are,” Sangster told The Gleaner. “Should anything happen when the actual season does start, we will require additional funding to deal with the emergencies that might arise at that point in time.

“Most of our energies are directed towards the COVID matter. We are fairly well prepared; our disaster coordinator is always at a certain level of readiness,” continued Sangster. “We have our shelters identified, inspected, and a certain level of stock are in place, along with our shelter managers, at this point in time.”

The mayor also noted that the police, firefighters and healthcare workers are prepared to respond to any emergency that may come up during the hurricane season, which will span June 1 to November 30.

As it relates to the various supporting structures, Sangster said the local authority is in constant dialogue with the management of the Black River Hospital to ensure their state of readiness should there be a hurricane that requires any evacuation.

“The hospital has identified a location as an emergency centre where hospital patients can be evacuated. All round, we are at a fairly good state of readiness, both for COVID and to meeting any eventualities that might come with the hurricane season,” said Sangster.