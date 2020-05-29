Tivoli incursion - Ten Years On | Rudolph Brown: Gunshots whistling past us

I can remember when the Tivoli incursion start ... . I went down by Ocean Boulevard. We heard that the soldiers were taking up positions to enter Tivoli. ... After they went in, I start to hear a lot of explosions, like bombs dropping. Soldiers were rushing in and were rushing out. I remember one of those military vans, those open-back vans, with some soldiers in there, and one soldier got shot. They were taking him to the hospital.

... There was a plane overhead flying, assisting them covering the grounds of Tivoli. It was just bare gunshots. Gunshots right through.

... The following day, I went back out with a team from TVJ, The Gleaner, and some other media and went on Spanish Town Road, in front of the May Pen Cemetery. Some guys blocked the road with a van. The guys were there firing gunshots. Gunshots whistling past us.

... A few days later, I remember touring the place with the people locked down. I remember I went into a house with bloodstains.

... The people came out crying for help.