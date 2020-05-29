Tributes pour in for late Shahine Robinson

Tributes are pouring in for late Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson who died today.

Robinson passed away after ailing with cancer for some time.

She was 65.

Here are some reactions:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

An earnest and passionate member of the Jamaica Labour Party, Shahine never wavered in her love for her party. She fought courageously against her illness; her passing has left us with a sense of deep sorrow and we shall miss her dearly.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips

She was a hard-working politician and Cabinet minister who conducted the affairs of the ministry with dignity and decency. This, over the years, gained her the respect of her parliamentary colleagues on both sides of the political divide. On the political hustings, she was formidable and organised.

Former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson Miller

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Honourable Shahine Robinson. My sincere condolences to her family, friends, staff and to her JLP family. May her soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon her.

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck

Shahine, our sister and colleague, died peacefully. She lived a good and admirable life. She was a true champion for her constituents, her JLP and the people. She stood firmly for the common man, elderly and vulnerable. I will miss her quiet, sincere and caring disposition.

Member of Parliament for St Ann North West, Dr Dayton Campbell

Eternal rest grant to her o’ lord. Mrs Robinson was my friend. I invited her to judge my youth month activity, she was sure to attend. Once we were in Barbados and the delegation could not believe we were from opposing sides. A true champion of the poor & working class. Rest In Peace.

Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association

The board of directors, members and secretariat of the JMEA expresses sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Former Minister of Labour and Social Security and MP for North East St. Ann, Shahine Robinson. Jamaica has lost another daughter of the soil.

Asif Ahmaad, UK High Commissioner to Jamaica

Sad to hear of the passing of Minister Shahine Robinson. A long and distinguished history of public service. My condolences to her family and many friends.

Lisa Hanna, South East St Ann Member of Parliament

Our shared humanity, friendship and love for the people always prevailed our fierce political differences. She was a formidable politician, friend, Minister of Government and MP for North East St. Ann. Although we were political rivals in the same parish, we shared a good relationship over the years because she lived in SESA. Shahine this is a day I never wanted to face, I will miss you dearly. You were valiant in your fight. RIP my colleague and friend. I'll always remember you and cherish our passionate conversations. To Rosie and the family stay strong, our thoughts and prayers are with you.

State Minister for Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green

Wish words could capture the greatness and kindness of Shahine Robinson. Her strength and loyalty; her excellence at her craft; her love for people especially her people from NE St Ann. She will truly be missed. #RIPShahineRobinson #AuntyShai

Member of Parliament, Clarendon South East, Pearnel Charles Jr

We have lost yet another great soul; a strong woman who fought till the very end. May your soul rest in eternal peace, Shahine. You will be greatly missed.

Member of Parliament, St Andrew South East Julian Robinson

RIP Shahine - always had positive and uplifting interactions with you. You will be missed.

