Criminal Records Office to resume operation on Monday

The police say its Criminal Records Office locations are to resume operation on Monday under special arrangements to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

In a release, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said operating hours for the Criminal Records Office will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Mondays to Thursdays; and on Fridays, services will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Applicants are required to make their payment at any tax office location, then contact the CRO to share their receipt number and schedule an appointment.

The constabulary said its Kingston and Montego Bay, St James offices will process only 150 applicants per day, and 100 applicants daily at the May Pen, Clarendon and Pompano Bay, St Mary locations.

Same-day processing has been suspended until further notice.

The police say, for information, persons may call, WhatsApp or text its downtown Kingston office at 876-224-1011; Montego Bay at 876-224-1012, and May Pen at 876-224-1014.

The Pompano Bay office can be contacted on its landline number: 876-971-7241.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.