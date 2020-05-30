MoBay mayor warns against COVID-19 discrimination

Western Bureau:

Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis is calling for an immediate end to the stigmatisation of Jamaicans who contracted COVID-19 and have since recovered. Some communities are wary about interacting with such persons out of fear of catching the virus and insufficient knowledge of the ways they can become infected.

According to Davis, who was speaking at a Workers’ Week/Labour Day church service at the Faith Temple Assembly of God in Montego Bay on Sunday, reports had come to him that persons who had recovered from COVID-19 were being discriminated against in some communities.

“Today, I make an impassioned plea for acts of discrimination against persons who were once COVID-19-positive and are now fully recovered to stop immediately,” said Davis. “These are our own Jamaican brothers and sisters, and remember, anyone can become a victim of COVID-19, a disease which does not know or infect addresses. It infects people at whatever address they live, and we all need to remember that illness knows no colour, race, or creed,” he said.

“This is a virus that can affect anyone, and today, I ask that we make a concerted effort to eliminate acts of discrimination as we continue the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19,” added Davis.

The mayor also urged members of the church community in the parish to continue to pray in seeking divine help in the COVID-19 fight.

PRAY WITHOUT CEASING

“I am also asking members of the church community to continue to pray without ceasing. We serve a true and wonderful God who remains an on-time God, a God who continues to heal and protect,” said Davis. “We are living in a changing world where phrases such as ‘social distance’, ‘virtual meetings’, ‘the new normal’ are now common terms. There is also the undying call for us to practise good personal hygiene.”

The mayor also used the opportunity to pay tribute to the hard work being done by essential workers across the parish, to include those from the Ministry of Health and Wellness under the guidance of Minister of Health Christopher Tufton and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“As we salute our workers under the theme ‘Labour at Home’, we do so against the background of a serious COVID-19 pandemic, which is being fought by Jamaica and the world. Today, we give great praises to our Lord and Saviour for his mercies in helping us thus far in the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19 in St James and across our country,” said Davis.

“I must also pay tribute to our Prime Minister, Andrew Holness; our tireless Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton; and members of the health sector for their efforts in so far cauterising the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“I must also give a word of commendation to our essential workers, to include members of the security forces, who have not only supported the Government’s plan and programme to fight COVID-19, but they have also managed to maintain their focus on keeping us, the citizens of St James, relatively safe,” Davis said.