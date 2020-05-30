NWC to resume business at commercial offices on Monday

The National Water Commission (NWC) is among state agencies that will reopen its office doors to the public on Monday.

The NWC's commercial offices have been closed since March 23 in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

In a release, the state-run water company said it has implemented several precautionary measures to protect members of the public, especially the elderly who visit its locations, from COVID-19.

The measures include mandatory temperature checks for persons entering its offices; the wearing of masks and the use of hand-sanitizer, which will be installed at sanitizer stations in its locations.

The NWC said although it will resume operations at its offices, its encouraging customers to continue to use its e-services to conduct business.

