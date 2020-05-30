Petition started for Susan Bogle nears 400 signatures

A petition started a mere four hours ago for a disabled woman who was killed in August Town, St Andrew last Wednesday, is nearing 400 signatures.

The petition on change.org is seeking justice for 44 year-old Susan Bogle, who was allegedly struck and killed by a soldier's bullet. It has 361 signatures, as it seeks to reach a milestone of 500.

The petition with the hashtag #JusticeForSusanBogle, was started by a group that has identified itself as 'Concerned Citizens'.

They are seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security and the Director of Public Prosecution; as well as swift investigation from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM), who are probing the matter.

The hashtag #JusticeForSusan has been trending on social media in Jamaica.

Jamaicans for Justice is among lobby groups that have endorsed the petition.

