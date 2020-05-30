Police thank Portmore community for reporting incident

The police are, this afternoon, thanking residents of a Portmore community for their swift action to report an incident in their area earlier today.

A resident took to social media this morning to report what appeared to be a case of abduction of a woman along Westchester Drive, which police investigations later confirmed was a domestic conflict involving a couple.

Notwithstanding, the police noted that residents were sensitive to the matter and expressed gratitude for the information, which they said allowed them to immediately launch their investigation.

They said the Police Emergency Communication Centre was able to scan the registration plates of the vehicles believed to be involved in the incident and then investigators were able to identify the owner and driver of the vehicle. Using technology, they were able to locate the vehicle and the woman.

Neither the man nor woman will be filing charges, however, they have been referred to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Domestic Violence Intervention Centre for counselling.

