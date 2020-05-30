Six new cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, but recoveries now at 50 per cent

Jamaica has recorded six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases of the disease to 581.

One person recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, which means that 290 people have now fully recovered from the respiratory illness. This puts the percentage of people who have recovered to 50 per cent.

Only two people are deemed critically ill and one moderately affected by the disease.

Five hundred and eighty-nine people are isolated or in quarantine.

