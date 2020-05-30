Some 100 Jamaicans repatriated now under state quarantine

Approximately 100 Jamaicans arrived this morning on a Jet Blue flight from the United States under the government's repatriation programme for persons displaced due to border restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The flight arrived around 9:00 a.m. at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Those aboard have been taken by Jamaica Urban Transit Company buses to state quarantine.

The government is repatriating some 5,000 Jamaicans stranded overseas. The measure is to cost some $822 million.

More than a thousand who were stranded on vessels at sea have already been repatriated.

