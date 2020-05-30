Some 15 killed in incidents of violence across Jamaica since Thursday

Ten people have been killed in incidents of violence across the country since Thursday. Six others have also been injured, including two children under the age of 10.

Three of the deaths occurred in the St Andrew South division; two in St Catherine North; two in St Catherine South; and one each in West Kingston, Clarendon, Trelawny and Westmoreland.

The dead include:

Kemoy Crooks, otherwise known as 'Keino', who was killed during a confrontation with police in Whitehall, Negril about 11:30 a.m. yesterday. The police had been called to quell a domestic dispute in the community

Roshawn Kelly, a fish vendor of Lincoln District in Manchester and Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, who was stabbed by unknown persons, about 5:30 a.m. yesterday

An unidentified man, who had entered a storeroom at Serge Island Dairy in Bog Walk, St Catherine. He was shot and killed by a security guard on duty. The incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. on Friday

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old boy was among three shot and injured on Bryce Hill Road in August Town, St Andrew, yesterday, where the mood is tense. Last week a disabled woman, 44-year-old Susan Bogle, was also shot and killed while in bed at home, also on Bryce Hill Road. It's alleged that she was killed by a soldier's bullet.

And, a five-year-old was among two people shot and injured in East Kingston on Friday. The Elletson Road Police are investigating.

