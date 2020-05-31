Borders to reopen to nationals tomorrow; entry for international travellers on June 15

The government is to reopen the country's ports of entry for the repatriation of Jamaicans tomorrow and to international travellers on June 15.

The announcement was made to tourism stakeholders in a letter signed by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

The announcement comes as Jamaicans head back to work tomorrow and various agencies of the state resume operations on a phased basis.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is update Jamaicans on new under the Disaster Risk Management Act at 5:30 p.m.

