COVID recoveries reach 311

Recoveries from COVID-19 have now outpaced the number of active cases, the government has reported.

Jamaica now has 589 cases of the disease, but recoveries have reached 311, with 21 new cases of recovery today and only five new cases of the disease in the past 24 hours. This pushes the number of recoveries pass 53 per cent of cases.

Only two people are deemed to be critically ill, while the number of deaths remain at 9.

